Insight Weekly: Inflation eases; bank M&A slows; top companies boost market share

Today is Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put a spotlight on the continued slowdown in U.S. inflation, an indication that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hike push is working as intended. The consumer price index rose 6.5% year over year on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in December 2022, marking the sixth consecutive month of lower annual growth since inflation peaked at 9.1% in June. Economists at S&P Global Market Intelligence expect inflation to ease further, consistent with their forecast for a mild recession this year and softening demand in product and labor markets. Stocks and government bonds have rallied from recent lows, reflecting investors' optimism that cooling inflation will pave the way for a more dovish Fed.

The combination of economic uncertainty, rapidly rising interest rates and heightened scrutiny weakened U.S. bank deal activity in 2022. Banks announced 167 deals last year for a total deal value of $22.62 billion, the lowest deal value since 2014. The impact of interest rate hikes on merger math impeded dealmaking, and deal advisers expect that dynamic to continue in 2023.

The largest U.S. companies have increased their dominance of industry market share as the economy becomes more consolidated. In 91 of the 157 primary industries tracked by Market Intelligence, the top five companies by revenue combine for at least 80% of total revenue among publicly traded companies in their respective industries, up from 71 industries in 2000. The publishing industry has seen the biggest growth in market concentration. Some industries have become less consolidated, notably specialized real estate investment trusts.

  • In Focus: Inflation

    • Inflation slows for 6th straight month; services price rises remain sticky

      The consumer price index climbed 6.5% year over year in December 2022, setting up the Federal Reserve for a possible policy pause.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US Weekly Economic Commentary: Inflation rounding the corner

      The recent easing in inflation is concentrated in energy and nonenergy goods, where prices have been falling.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Stocks, bonds, dollar all call Fed's bluff as aggressive rate push persists

      The market and the Federal Reserve are in the middle of a game of chicken, one senior trader said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Slow pace of US bank M&A will persist in 2023 as dealmaking headwinds intensify

      Economic uncertainty, rapidly rising interest rates and regulatory scrutiny will continue to hinder U.S. bank M&A in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Community banks face regulatory, competitive pressures to alter overdraft policy

      The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other prudential regulators are beginning to focus on community banks' overdraft fee practices after a year of major change at the nation's biggest financial institutions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Financials Research: Bank investing faces scrutiny due to underwater bonds, liquidity concerns

      As bond portfolios moved underwater, banks have faced pressure on tangible book values and fears that they will need to sell bonds for liquidity. But banks likely will defend their deposits and utilize other funding before selling bonds at a loss.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      European banks face rise in bad loans as higher rates hit borrowers

      Analysts forecast most of Europe's largest lenders to report higher levels of nonperforming loans in 2023 as borrowers wrestle with rising interest rates, surging energy prices and a slowing global economy.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US health insurers poised for growth as revenues trend upward in Q4'22

      The 11 largest publicly traded U.S. managed care insurers are expected to report year-over-year improvement in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, with UnitedHealth topping the list at $82.53 billion.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Average short interest in US REITs up 16 bps in December 2022

      Advertising real estate investment trusts booked the largest increase in average short interest in December 2022, rising 1.1 percentage points. Conversely, the regional mall REIT sector posted the biggest average decline, down 21 basis points.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • PE's commitment to insurance space to prove resilient despite deal downturn

      Private equity's interest in insurance assets is expected to remain resilient even as overall M&A activity slows amid an expected economic downturn.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Private equity funds reaching final close in 2022 down almost half from 2021

      The number of private equity funds that held their final close in 2022 plunged 45.9% year over year to 2,024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Market-leading US companies consolidate power in era of 'superstar' firms

      Rampant M&A and increased barriers to entry have contributed to market leaders compounding their share of revenues in the 21st century.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK labor market cools as recruitment downturn intensifies

      Recruitment agencies reported a sharp fall in the number of people placed in permanent jobs for a third consecutive month in December 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Utilities may enjoy credit risk advantage over private infrastructure in 2023

      Utility management teams should be able to maintain credit ratings to avoid incurring higher financing costs, but private energy infrastructure may not be as resilient, according to industry analysts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Weekly Pricing Pulse: Commodity prices ease at start of 2023

      While better news on inflation may spark some price surges, slowing economic growth will lead to lower commodity prices overall this year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Managed services market forecast: Managed cloud services coming to the fore

      Faced with the growing complexity of IT environments as they undergo modernization, enterprises are increasingly engaging with managed services providers to help design and manage a mix of applications and procedures on premises and in the cloud.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: Lithium supply race – delayed hope in 2024

      New lithium projects are expected to bring 567,941 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent capacity online in 2023-24. Project delays or slower-than-expected commissioning will prolong market deficits and support prices.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Consumer

    • Sector risk: Consumer discretionary remains on alert in Q4'22

      Industrials and healthcare also drew attention in S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest analysis of sector risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • What makes supply chains vulnerable to disruption?

      Sectors with longer supply chains, such as autos and computer and electronics, are likely to remain vulnerable to shocks in the future.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Deal Tracker: North America media, telco M&A ends 2022 with lowest monthly tally

      Read full article

      M&A activity slumped in North America in 2022 after record 2021

      Read full article

      US power sector M&A deal values gain momentum in Q4 but slide for full-year 2022

      Read full article

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

Written and compiled by Roma Arora

