Insight Weekly: M&A players predict 2023 activity; SPAC IPOs dip; 2022 capacity retirements up

Today is Tuesday, February 07, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at M&A outlook in 2023 for multiple sectors. According to a survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence, over 40% of U.S. bankers will possibly consider an acquisition this year. Almost 11% of the participants showed their interest in a sale. Slow loan growth and increasing hiring expenses could persuade institutions to sign merger deals. 451 Research conducted a similar survey, which found that players in the tech industry will see accelerated M&A activity in 2023. 46% of respondents expect an increase, subject to favorable acquisition prices and industry growth. In the utilities sector, companies could consider minority interest buyouts, mainly due to rising interest rates, which have reduced private equity firms' interest in purchasing utility assets.

Initial public offerings and M&A deals by special purpose acquisition companies dropped in 2022, amid an uptick in interest rates and regulatory scrutiny. Only 86 companies filed for IPOs last year, compared to 610 in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Blank check companies had 187 deals in 2022, down from 265 a year ago.

Total capacity retirements in the power sector increased 50.7% to 16.0 GW in 2022, from10.6 GW in 2021, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Coal-fired resources made up most of the capacity, totaling 12.1 GW. Natural gas-fired retirements totaled 2.5 GW, while nuclear resources represented 5.1% of retired capacity.

  • In Focus: M&A Outlook for Multiple Sectors

    • 451 Research: Tech M&A Outlook: Back on track in 2023?

      Even though tech M&A dropped sharply in late 2022, dealmakers see business picking back up this year. Almost half of respondents to 451 Research's annual Tech M&A Outlook survey predict an acceleration in activity in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Fuel cost impacts, M&A to be key topics in US utility Q4'22 earnings discussions

      Equity analysts at Scotiabank expect utilities to be "bucking the negative EPS revisions narrative" despite increased borrowing costs and a potential recession on the horizon.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banks close 125 branches, open 55 in December 2022

      The total number of active U.S. bank branches was 78,865 as of the end of December 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Net closures in the month were 70.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Credit card delinquencies rise, but full-year 2022 rate remains at historic lows

      Credit card delinquencies have remained at record lows, accounting for less than 1%, on average, of six major U.S. credit card issuers' total portfolios in all of 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Dividend outlook brightens at Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank on stronger profits

      Profits at the big two German banks are expected to surge in 2022 thanks to revenue tailwinds from rising rates and cost-cutting efforts, paving the way for improved shareholder returns.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Big Italian banks poised for higher profits in 2023, 2024

      Full-year profits at Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Banco BPM are set for solid growth in net income over the coming years, according to analyst estimates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Direct Line woes signal tough 2023 for UK personal lines insurers

      Claims inflation, coupled with limited pricing power and regulatory pressures, means U.K. personal lines underwriters could be in for a worse year than the already troublesome 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US equity REIT capital offerings plunged over 62% in 2022

      For the entire year of 2022, U.S. equity real estate investment trusts raised a total of $42.69 billion, a 62.7% plunge from $114.60 billion in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • The global economic outlook brightens as inflation eases

      As 2023 begins, the global economic outlook appears a bit brighter. After a 3.0% expansion in 2022, world real GDP is now projected to increase 1.9% in 2023, up from last month's forecast of 1.6% growth.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      SPAC IPOs, deals fell in 2022

      New IPOs were less than one-seventh of the prior year's total, while the combined amount raised by the offerings fell by more than 90%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Video tour: Breeze through global offshore wind speeds

      From the calmer Mediterranean to the rougher North Sea in Western Europe, the windy north Atlantic coast to the deep Pacific waters in the U.S., a review of 22-year average offshore wind speeds shows location still matters in the age of renewables.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US capacity retirements up 51% YOY in 2022

      Coal-fired resources made up over three-fourths of the 16.0 GW of capacity retired in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      NC lawmakers want higher penalties, better security after substation attacks

      "I made a promise that I would try to do something to prevent this in the future. We have to be proactive instead of reactive," North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan: 2022 UK Consumer Insights survey: Digital entertainment market growth returns

      Growth returned in 2022 to most U.K. digital entertainment market segments, including streaming video, gaming and online music, as well as cinema attendance.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: Canada – Mining by the numbers, 2022

      Canada's metals and mining industry had another strong year in 2022, with gold production ramping up and the country's exploration budget ranking first.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • A 'fiduciary question' looms large over the ESG debate in 2023

      New rulemakings and congressional hearings could soon shed more light on whether environmental, social and governance-focused investment policies are consistent with fiduciary duties.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

Read full article

Written and compiled by Waqas Azeem

