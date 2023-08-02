Insight Weekly: M&A players predict 2023 activity; SPAC IPOs dip; 2022 capacity retirements up

Today is Tuesday, February 07, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at M&A outlook in 2023 for multiple sectors. According to a survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence, over 40% of U.S. bankers will possibly consider an acquisition this year. Almost 11% of the participants showed their interest in a sale. Slow loan growth and increasing hiring expenses could persuade institutions to sign merger deals. 451 Research conducted a similar survey, which found that players in the tech industry will see accelerated M&A activity in 2023. 46% of respondents expect an increase, subject to favorable acquisition prices and industry growth. In the utilities sector, companies could consider minority interest buyouts, mainly due to rising interest rates, which have reduced private equity firms' interest in purchasing utility assets.

Initial public offerings and M&A deals by special purpose acquisition companies dropped in 2022, amid an uptick in interest rates and regulatory scrutiny. Only 86 companies filed for IPOs last year, compared to 610 in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Blank check companies had 187 deals in 2022, down from 265 a year ago.

Total capacity retirements in the power sector increased 50.7% to 16.0 GW in 2022, from10.6 GW in 2021, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Coal-fired resources made up most of the capacity, totaling 12.1 GW. Natural gas-fired retirements totaled 2.5 GW, while nuclear resources represented 5.1% of retired capacity.