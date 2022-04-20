 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-russia-and-ukraine-mining-by-the-numbers content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Infographic Russia and Ukraine Mining by the Numbers
Blog

Insight Weekly: M&A slows down; climate tops proxy season; private equity pours into blockchain

Blog

Infographic: Russia and Ukraine Mining by the Numbers

Blog

Expand Your Perspective: ESG and Sustainability Q&A

Blog

Insight Weekly: Bleak outlook for investment banks; short bets on US stocks; EV supply shortage


Infographic Russia and Ukraine Mining by the Numbers

Russia is a top-10 producer of nearly all major base metals. In particular, the country accounts for 4% of global copper output and almost 7% of nickel output. Given that Russian copper and nickel exports come mainly in the form of refined metal, a disruption would be significant, as London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange inventories of both metals are currently extremely low.

Gain an overview of the Russian and Ukrainian mining sectors:

  • Identify the key commodities and exporting countries most impacted by the conflict
  • Understand the global share of Russia's and Ukraine's reserves and resources, and mine production by key commodities
  • Exploration trends of Russia and Ukraine



Download infographic >

  • Blog

Russian gold miners expected to benefit from current market despite sanctions

Read more
  • Blog

LME price soars as Russia invades Ukraine

Read more
Learn more about our Metals & Mining solution
Click here