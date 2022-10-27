 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/australia-ma-by-the-numbers-q3-2022 content esgSubNav
Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022
Greater China M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

Equity Issuance, SPAC Activity, IPO Performance Continue to Slide in Q3

S&P 500 Q2 2022 Sector Earnings & Revenue Data

Golden Record | Episode 03: It's a Taxing Business


Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

In Q3 2022, there were 377 M&A deals in Australia worth US$17.7bn, and the transaction value decreased by 85.4% compared with Q3 2021. The most significant decrease in total transaction value was from the domestic M&A market, representing a 92.9% decline.

Compared with YTD 2021, in YTD 2022, domestic, inbound, and outbound M&A markets decreased in total transaction value. Total domestic transaction value decreased the most (- 81.0%), contributed mainly by a drop in utilities, information technology, and industrials sectors.

