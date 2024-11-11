Assistant Research Manager

Zuhaib Gull is an assistant research manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence, specializing in analyzing and covering US financial institutions, particularly the banking industry. With over 11 years of experience, he authors Global Market Intelligence's annual US community bank rankings series and plays a vital role in coverage of US bank stress tests, regulatory changes, and key disclosures such as the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act and Summary of Deposits. Zuhaib focuses on US bank M&A activity and bank regulatory changes.



Zuhaib holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Bahria University, where he majored in finance.