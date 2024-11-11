Research Associate

Zoe Roth is a research associate in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence covering the internet of things. She leads coverage of smart cities and public sector IoT adoption and supporting coverage of trends and topics in smart buildings, smart home and intelligent transportation systems.



Zoe’s recent areas of concentration include intelligent infrastructure, intelligent transportation systems, mobility as a service, public sector AI policy frameworks, sustainability technology, connected vehicles and charging infrastructure and federal policy dedicated to infrastructure.



Before joining S&P Market Intelligence, she did geopolitical risk consulting focused on US-China technology and business relations, Chinese industrial and technology policy and military-civil fusion.



Zoe holds a bachelor’s degree in peace, war and defense with a concentration in intelligence and a minor in Chinese language and politics from the University of North Carolina.