Senior Analyst

Zain Tariq is a senior analyst for the FIG Research offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has covered the banking space for over eight years including regulatory changes, financial trends, branch footprints, M&A, and more. In addition to producing data-driven content analyzing historical trends, current environment, and outlook, Zain has hosted multiple webinars, spoken at events, and moderated discussions on various trends in the banking industry. Zain won a silver regional Azbee award in 2020 issued by the American Society of Business Publication for best investigative journalism. Prior to joining S&P, Zain collected experience as a finance officer and accountant for multiple organizations.

Zain completed his ACCA in 2018. In addition to the ACCA, he completed BSc (Hons) in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University in 2011 and MSc in Finance from BPP Business School in 2013.