Associate Research Analyst

Zach Ciampa is an associate research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads coverage of consumer-focused marketing and advertising tech within the Customer Experience & Commerce channel.



Specific areas of research interest include the creator economy, convergent television, grocery and shoppable media. His work explores emerging platforms, tools and strategies that brands can use to build stronger relationships with consumers.



Zach’s experience spans nearly a decade in hospitality and retail. He has extensive supplemental experience with social media, having amassed a following of over six figures on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He has also acted as a freelance community manager for multiple brands. Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, he worked for luxury retailer Canada Goose and a venture-backed cosmetics startup.



Zach received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Suffolk University in Boston, with concentrations in entrepreneurship and business management. His past accolades include his alma mater’s Entrepreneurship Leadership Award and an ASBPE Award of Excellence for his 2022 report Data Shows Consumers Heavily Favor Federal Data Privacy Regulations.