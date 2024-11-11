Senior Research Analyst

Wade Holden is a senior research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence focusing on the motion picture and home video segments. He is a major contributor to the Economics of TV & Film feature, producing numerous reports on an annual basis, and he oversees KBOX, the weekly box office report, while maintaining a comprehensive film database in the process. He also covers portions of the video-on-demand market.



Wade is the lead analyst for the State of Home Entertainment report and makes contributions to the Media Trends report. In addition, he serves as a consultant, providing comparable film sales analysis and custom data.



Wade arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through acquisition. He began working at Kagan in August 1998 as an editor, and in October 1999, he crossed over to the media analyst group. He has been covering the motion pictures and home video sector since November 2020.



Wade received a bachelor’s degree in English from York College of Pennsylvania.