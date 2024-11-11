Associate Research Analyst

Vladimir Ryazantsev is a Media Research Analyst at Media & Communications (Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence) covering multichannel television operators across Western Europe. Mr. Ryazantsev started working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in May 2017.

Prior to his employment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Vladimir was an analyst at IHS Markit, covering multichannel television operators in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Mr. Ryazantsev holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Bristol (United Kingdom) and an MSc in Economics & Finance from the University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom).