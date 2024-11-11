Vishnu Vashisth

Data Specialist - ESG Framework Design

Vishnu is a Data Specialist for ESG Framework Design at Trucost, part of S&P Global. Vishnu joined Trucost in January 2019. He is involved in the development of S&P Global’s ESG framework, and assists in training and documentation of data collection.

Vishnu specialises in sustainability reporting, materiality matrix development and assessment, GHG calculations and inventory management, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) research and framework development. He is experienced in reporting and disclosure frameworks such as Global Reporting Initiative, Business Responsibility Reporting, Integrated Reporting, Carbon Disclosure Project and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Prior to joining Trucost, Vishnu worked with CARE Ratings Ltd., and was involved in developing a business model and framework for ESG Ratings tool and Green Initiatives Ratings (GIRs). He holds an M.Tech. degree in Energy Management from JECRC University, Jaipur, and an M.Sc. degree in Environment Studies from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. He is a Graduate in Biotechnology from University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.