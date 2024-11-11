Specialist, Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT)

Vignesh Velappan has over 21 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, having served in various technical and business development roles in Asia Pacific during his career. He has broad and deep knowledge of broadband wireline and wireless applications and network technologies, having worked with telecom clients as a consultant on service assurance best practices to optimize network and service level performance. In his current role, he works closely with clients in Asia Pacific at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vignesh is passionate about the developments in the industry and seeking to understand new technologies and solutions that address emerging business challenges. Vignesh holds an MBA from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom and a B.Eng (Hons) in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.