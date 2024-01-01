Global Head of People

Victoria Vallejo is Global Head of People at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). Vicky leads the global People function with a strategic focus and provides critical guidance to the executive team and senior leaders, ensuring that all People initiatives align seamlessly with the division's objectives.

Vicky joined S&P Global in 2015 and has since held several key leadership roles within S&P Global Ratings. With over 15 years of experience, she possesses extensive expertise in building executive leadership teams, transforming organizational culture, and designing and delivering leadership development initiatives, as well as managing risks and problem-solving in highly regulated environments, ensuring robust and compliant operational frameworks.

Vicky holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Buenos Aires. She also has certificates in executive coaching from Columbia University.