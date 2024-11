Research Analyst

Tomás Sarmiento is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is in charge of covering Latin America’s fixed broadband networks and pay TV research.



Tomás joined S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Latin America team in 2019, after years of covering the telecommunications sector in his capacity as both an industry analyst and a journalist for international business outlets.



His areas of expertise are the regional telecommunications market, including regulation and industry trends such as the fast decline of pay TV services, the rise of over-the-top options and the accelerated migration of broadband services toward fast, fiber-to-the-home platforms, as well as the changing strategies of companies around those trends.



Tomás holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Venezuela’s Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas.