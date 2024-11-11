Senior Research Analyst

Tim Stammers is a Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he covers primary and hyperconverged storage, emerging solid-state memories and related technologies.

Before joining 451 Research in 2013, Tim was Senior Storage Analyst at Ovum. He has over 20 years of experience as an IT industry analyst and journalist, and has also worked as a gas turbine development engineer at Rolls-Royce, and a mainframe systems engineer at the London Electricity Board.

Tim has been quoted by media organizations including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Le Figaro, the BBC and multiple specialist IT titles. He is a regular speaker at 451 Research events and in client webinars, and is a judge for the annual Flash Memory Summit awards.

Tim holds a BSc Hons in Mechanical Engineering from City University, London and an MSc in Applied Computing from Middlesex University.