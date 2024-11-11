Research Analyst

Thomas Adkins is a Research Analyst for the Kagan research group within the TMT offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He focuses on international OTT. In his current role, Mr. Adkins analyzes trends in OTT markets and write articles profiling subscription based OTT services.

Mr. Adkins joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in May 2015. Prior to his employment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Mr. Adkins worked in public accounting with roles as Staff Accountant with Hamilton Tharp, LLP and an Advisory Associate with KPMG.

Mr. Adkins earned a B.A. in English Literature from James Madison University and an M.S. in Accountancy from San Diego State University. He holds an active CPA license in the state of California.