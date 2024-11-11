Research Associate

Theo Calaor is a Research Associate at Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (Kagan) Research, covering the U.S. wireless mobile industry. He contributes analyses on quarterly financial and subscriber trends of U.S. carriers as well as industry developments on connected devices, value-added services (VAS), and 4G/5G networks.

Mr. Calaor began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in April 2019. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs from De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde in the Philippines.