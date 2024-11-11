Research Manager

Terry Leone is Insurance Research Manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He joined S&P Global as a research analyst in 2008 after a decade of work in the P&C insurance industry. Terry created Loss Reserve Analysis and Performance Ranking templates used by S&P Global Market Intelligence clients and conducted informative webinars on these topics, sharing his expertise with industry professionals. Terry has contributed to extensive coverage of ongoing issues in the Florida residential insurance market, auto insurance industry and detailed coverage of rate changes filed for several lines of business. Terry is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.