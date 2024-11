Director and Head of European Research for Leveraged Commentary and Data (LCD)

Taron Wade is a Director in LCD’s London team, leading European research. She most recently was a Director in European Corporate Research team at S&P Global Ratings, with a particular focus on the capital markets. Prior to that she wrote about the credit markets for breakingviews.com and was loans and leveraged finance editor for EuroWeek (now Global Capital).



Taron spent the first five years of her career writing for various capital market newsletters published by Institutional Investor, both in New York and London. She graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Applied Economics and Business Management.