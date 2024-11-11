Senior Research Analyst

Steven Hill is a Senior Research Analyst of Applied Infrastructure and Storage Technologies at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers the latest generation of software-defined systems, hybrid cloud storage, unstructured data management and business continuity/disaster recovery solutions for enterprise customers.

Prior to joining 451 Research, Steven was a Senior Analyst of Data Center Solutions for Current Analysis, with a specific focus on converged infrastructure and hybrid cloud technologies. For the decade prior to joining Current Analysis, Steven was an independent speaker, writer and analyst on datacenter technologies, and served as the Technology Editor of Storage and Servers for Network Computing Magazine. He has authored numerous articles on enterprise-class computing systems and spoken worldwide as an early advocate of server virtualization, converged systems, cloud delivery, network convergence and evolutionary storage technologies.