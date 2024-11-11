Senior Research Analyst

Stefanie Williams joined 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, in April 2011. She is a Senior Research Analyst on the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team, covering North America and Australia. Her key research areas include state and local level incentives and compliance, including FedRAMP, HIPAA, ISO, PCI-DSS, SSAE 16, SOC 2 & 3, and Uptime Institute M&O and Tier Certifications.



Prior to joining 451 Research, Stefanie owned and operated an editing and document development business focused on technology and the sciences. She has a diverse background in customer service and business management.



She has been quoted in the Tampa Bay Times and the Plano Community News, and has served as a panelist for CapRate. She is also widely cited in industry and trade publications.



Stefanie holds a BA in English-technical writing from the University of North Texas.