Sharon Armbrust

Senior Consultant

As a senior consultant to Media & Communications (Kagan), Ms. Armbrust has participated in the valuation of over $118 billion of media and communications properties during the past 30 years. She has prepared and/or presented testimony and acted as an expert witness in cable TV, broadcast and fixed and mobile wireless related litigations. Ms. Armbrust is also senior analyst for Media & Communications’ Wireless Investor Service, electronically delivered economic and financial research for the mobile wireless and tower industry sectors.

Ms. Armbrust was formerly the Chief Operating Officer for Media & Communications’s Research and Senior Financial Analyst for a half dozen of the group's investment newsletters — Cable TV Investor: Deals & Finance, Wireless Telecom Investor, Wireless Market Stats, and Tower Investor. She was also executive editor of a number of the Media & Communications group's special reports, including The Cable TV Financial Databook, The PCS Atlas & Databook, The Cellular Telephone Atlas and The Wireless Telecom Financial Databook. Additionally, she organized and co-moderated wireless telecom and digital media investment conferences held periodically by Media & Communications Seminars. She has been engaged in this business since April, 1979, when she joined the firm, shortly after it moved to Carmel, CA.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Ms. Armbrust held financial positions in the retail clothing and data processing industries. She holds a bachelor's degree (B.A.) in German and French literature from the University of Michigan and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in French & German literature and Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.S.) from The Johns Hopkins University.



Areas of Coverage:

Wireless Industry M&A Research

Radio Spectrum Auction Analysis