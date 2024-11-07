Senior Research Analyst

Seth Shafer is a senior research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads streaming video coverage and oversees the group’s Consumer Insights surveys conducted in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Specific areas of research focus include subscription video and free, ad-supported video market sizing and tracking the broader consumer shift to digital entertainment. His research and commentary is frequently cited in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes and Variety, and he has served as a panelist and speaker at a wide range of industry events.



Seth has worked as a research analyst in the TMT sector for nearly 25 years and joined Kagan in 2012. Prior to joining Kagan, he worked at Bwin AG and at Hoover’s Inc., a subsidiary of Dun & Bradstreet.



Seth received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Colorado College and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Texas.