Savannah Bush

Associate Director, China Credit Risk Solution GTM lead

Jason Wang is Product Manager for Credit Analytics in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Asia Pacific Risk Services team, based in Shanghai. He is responsible for Credit Analytics product business in China. Prior to this, Jason gained abundant risk expertise around PD and Economic Capital modeling in Moody’s Analytics as senior consultant.

Jason joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2019 in Shanghai, China. Jason holds a MSc in Risk Management & Financial Engineering from Imperial College London, a MSc in Finance & Investment from Leeds University Business School, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Jason holds a FRM and passed CFA level III.