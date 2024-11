Specialist

As an ESG Client Engagement Manager for APAC, Sannya Joseph focusses on helping financial institutions integrate sustainability into their workflows and reporting requirements. She also worked as a Lead Quantitative Specialist for 5 years, focusing on the Investment Management segment, specifically equities. In this role she worked with asset managers across the globe, helping them integrate quant investing techniques within their existing stock selection framework. She began her career with S&P Global in 2009 as part of the technology division that focuses on developing quantitative products. She holds a CFA, Engineering degree in Information Technology and a certification in Financial Risk and Investment Management from the Indian Institute of Management – Calcutta.