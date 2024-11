Principal Analyst

Russell Ernst is a Senior Research Analyst focusing on regulatory developments in the electric, natural gas and water utility sector.



Mr. Ernst began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Russell was a Senior Research Assistant in S&P Global Ratings' corporate ratings division, focusing on issuers in the retail, gaming and hospitality sectors. He began his career with Deutsche Bank’s OTC Derivatives division.



He received a Bachelor of Science from The University at Albany, State University of New York and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.