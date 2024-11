Research Analyst

Rosanna Jimenez is an analyst on the Workforce, Productivity & Collaboration team of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads coverage of visual collaboration technologies, work management, employee engagement, and product and project management within the WPC channel.



Rosanna arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research. Prior to joining the Workforce Productivity & Collaboration channel in 2018, Rosanna was a client services specialist at 451 Research.



Rosanna’s recent areas of concentration include generative AI use cases in productivity, collaboration and work management, project and portfolio management, product management and employee experience platforms.



Rosanna holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Suffolk University.