Since joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2014, Rong focused on the development of internal risk rating systems, validation of risk rating and stress testing models, and deployment of Credit Assessment Scorecards covering all major asset classes. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Rong held credit analytical positions for over seven years in China Pacific Assets Management Company, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Dagong Global Credit Rating Company.

Rong received a Master of Finance degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and she is a CFA charterholder.