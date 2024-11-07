Associate Research Analyst

Ron Marcelo is an associate research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.



In his current role, Ron analyzes the economics of US broadcast, cable, regional sports and home shopping networks. His research about US cable TV carriage deals has been featured and cited by news and media publishers such as The Washington Post, Associated Press, Multichannel News and TV Tech.



Ron began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in June 2019. He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of the Philippines Diliman.