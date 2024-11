Research Analyst

Robert Clark is an analyst in Financial Institutions Research. He has covered the US banking sector for 25 years, including 20 years at S&P Global Market Intelligence and five years as a portfolio analyst for activist investor Larry Seidman. His areas of focus include mutual bank conversions, activist investing, sector exposure, peer analysis and data visualization. He has been quoted in several publications, including Forbes, American Banker and Politico.



Robert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.