As a Principal Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Richard Peterson provided in-depth evaluation of capital markets activity from M&A transactions, IPO issuance, and fixed-income underwriting. He also provided commentary for CUSIP Global Services’ CUSIP Trends, a monthly compilation of new securities identifier trends. Previously he served as Chief Market Strategist at Securities Data Company and Senior Research Analyst at Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research. Richard is the author of Inside IPOs (McGraw-Hill) and has frequently appeared on CNBC as well as being quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times, and Barron’s. He has written an IPO column for CNET.com. Richard holds a B.A. from Rutgers University and a J.D. from Rutgers Law School.