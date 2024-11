Senior Research Associate

Rachel Dunning is a Senior Research Associate for the Data, AI & Analytics channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her coverage lies in the AI and machine learning sector, specifically AI governance, MLOps, ML monitoring, observability, and responsible AI. She also assists with the design and analysis of Voice of the Enterprise (VotE) surveys and deliverables.



Prior to joining 451 Research, Rachel graduated from Fitchburg State University Magna Cum Laude with a BS in both Cognitive Psychology and Economics. While attending school, she gained exposure to research methodology and data analytics through her involvement in several academic research projects. She is conversationally fluent in German.