Research Analyst

Peter Leitzinger is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering the broadcast TV and radio, broadcast technology and streaming audio and video sectors. He is a contributor to the Broadcast Investor feature type on the S&P CapIQ Pro platform, creating qualitative analysis, quantitative forecast models, event-driven articles and trend analysis and reports.



With more than 11 years of industry experience, Peter has been a panelist at industry conferences such as the National Association of Broadcasters Show and spoken on webinars and podcasts such as S&P’s MediaTalk. He provides his expertise on numerous articles and reports, including contributions to the Economics of Broadcast TV Retransmission Revenue, the Economics of Streaming Audio (formerly Internet Music and Radio), TV political ad revenue projections and streaming audio projections.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Peter worked as a senior analyst at a San Francisco insurance brokerage focused on the private equity sector. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the San Francisco State University College of Business.