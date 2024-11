Product Manager

As a Product Manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Paul focuses on data feeds within our Data Management Solutions group. Prior to his current role, Paul was a Product Lead within Quantamental Solutions and also worked as a quantitative researcher focusing on discovering alpha signals within our data and publishing findings. He began his career at S&P Global in 2008 as an applications consultant, helping quantitative clients understand and use our data effectively. In his early career Paul worked as an engineer for Honeywell and Texas Instruments. He attended Cornell University where he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering. Paul completed his MBA at Babson College and is a CFA charter holder.