Chief Financial Officer

Owen Ruhnke is Chief Financial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). Owen is a member of the S&P DJI Operating Committee and works alongside S&P DJI’s senior leadership team to drive financial performance, as well as create and implement the division’s business strategy.

With more than 30 years of accounting and financial services experience, Owen joined S&P DJI from S&P Global’s Corporate Accounting team, where he served as the Vice President Business Unit Controller. He has an extensive background in accounting, auditing, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), financial planning & analysis and capital allocation. Owen joined S&P Global in 2004 and has since held various management and leadership roles across the Finance organization. These included senior positions at S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he worked closely with the divisions’ leadership teams to drive commercial strategy, margin expansion, growth initiatives linked to M&A and strategic development. He began his career in public accounting, where be developed a strong foundation in auditing and M&A due diligence. Prior to S&P Global, Owen spent seven years at Automatic Data Processing in a variety of financial leadership roles.

Owen has a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and is a Certified Public Accountant.