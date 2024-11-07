Associate Analyst

Oliver Woolard is a Mine Economics Analyst at Mine Economics and Research and has been with S&P Global Market Intelligence since May 2017. He creates discounted cash flow models for the SNL platform focusing on gold and silver operations.

Prior to his employment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Oliver was previously employed by Weatherford Laboratories as a Core Analyst. He graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree from the University Of Exeter Cambourne School Of Mines.