S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate
Private Equity Segment Lead in Product & Market Development, Olga Parfiryeva leads S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Investment Banking and Private Equity (IBPE) segments across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Olga is responsible for overseeing the region’s business strategy, identifying growth opportunities for the IBPE segments and gathering customer requirements for new solutions initiatives. Olga is also the point person for the division’s private equity-focused research and is well-placed to speak with media and in external communications engagements. Olga holds a BSc in Political Science and MSc in International Business from the University of Birmingham, UK.