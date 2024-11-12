Research Analyst

Natalie Colakides is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering multichannel and broadband in Western Europe, as well as global advertising.



Natalie’s research involves deep-dive analyses and forecasts of the telecommunications markets, including industry trends, operator strategies and M&A activity for pay TV and broadband services. She specializes in the evolution of fiber infrastructure across Western Europe, including funding and investments, rollout plans, business models, M&A, regulation and consumer migration to fast broadband.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2018, Natalie was a senior analyst at IPG’s Magna Global, specializing in strategy and consulting on global advertising expenditure and forecasts, focusing on digital advertising.



Natalie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and international business and Master of Science degree in marketing analytics from Bentley University in Boston.