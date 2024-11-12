Senior Research Analyst

Nancy Gohring is a senior research analyst for the Applied Infrastructure & DevOps and Cloud Native Channels at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nancy follows the monitoring and incident response markets including APM, infrastructure monitoring, log analytics, distributed tracing and event analytics. Her coverage encompasses recent trends around observability and AIOps, both of which are influenced by enterprise adoption of cloud-native technologies.

Prior to joining 451 Research, Nancy was Editor in Chief of the enterprise IT publications at Fierce Markets where she launched the DevOps publication and oversaw seven publications aimed at senior enterprise IT executives. As a freelance technology journalist her articles appeared in The New Stack, Wired, MIT Technology Review, The Economist (Babbage blog) and The New York Times.

Nancy has a BA from Northwestern University.