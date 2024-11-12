Research Analyst

Michail Chandakas is an Associate Research Analyst at Media & Communications (Kagan) covering OTT platforms across the European region. Mr. Chandakas began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in June 2015.

Prior to his employment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Mr. Chandakas was an analyst at IHS Technology, covering the distribution, strategy and ownership changes of the major TV channel groups on a global scale.

Mr. Chandakas holds a B.A in Economics from the University of Athens (Greece) and an MSc in Banking & International Finance from Cass Business School in London.