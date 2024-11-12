Senior Analyst

Based in London, UK, Maximilian covers global iron ore market analysis and is editor of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s forthcoming Commodity Briefing Service on iron ore.

Before joining SPGMI in 2016, he was a senior specialist in market research roles with Rio Tinto Plc, related to iron ore and copper concentrate. Maximilian spent over four years with Rio Tinto’s iron ore industry analysis division based in Perth, Western Australia. He has also worked in market research roles covering raw materials in India, China, Australia, Singapore and the UK.