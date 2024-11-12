Senior Research Associate

Matthew Utter is a Senior Research Associate at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a Research Associate, Matthew has written on topics covering Information Security; Data, AI & Analytics; and Workforce Productivity & Collaboration. He also shares an interest in cloud native and quantum technologies.



Prior to joining 451 Research, he conducted quantitative and qualitative academic research ranging from financial analysis to Arabic cultural and language studies and was recognized as the Undergraduate Information Systems Student of the Year and the Foreign Languages and Literatures Lead Major. Matthew graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Florida with degrees in Information Systems and Arabic.