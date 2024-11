Associate Director, Credit Risk Solutions

Mathias Angonin is Associate Director in the Scorecard team, focusing on quantitative and qualitative credit risk solutions, with specific expertise on public finance. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Mathias was a Sovereign and Supranational analyst at Moody’s Investors Service and also worked at the World Trade Organization in Geneva. He has experience in credit risk, macroeconomics and ESG analysis. Mathias holds a Master’s in Finance from Sciences Po, Paris.