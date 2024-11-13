Head of Company Information Services

Marc Barrachin, CFA currently heads the Company Information Services (CIS) business within S&P Global Market Intelligence (MI), a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). In this capacity, Mr. Barrachin oversees the growth and development of the CIS business. CIS encompasses cross reference services, company financials and estimates, corporate structure, ownership, transactions, industry classification, filings, transcripts, private markets data, alternative and unstructured data, enabling customers to make decisions about lending, investing, acquiring or doing business with other companies and funds.



Marc has been with S&P Global Market Intelligence for almost 6 years where he previously led New Product Development. In this capacity, he expanded the division’s coverage and insights in private company data by a factor of 10. Marc also led the revenue synergies effort during S&P Global’s historic merger with IHS Markit, which was announced in 2020 and closed in March 2022.



Prior to joining S&P Global, Marc was Managing Director at IHS Markit. He managed the index business, and directed the growth of the credit business through the 2008 crisis and subsequent market restructuring and regulatory evolution. Marc also spent over 12 years at Interactive Data in a variety of roles.



Marc received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Northeastern University and Master of Science in Finance from Boston College.