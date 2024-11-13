Senior Research Analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Lynnette Luna is a senior research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads coverage of the US consumer mobile and tower markets.



Lynnette has more than 25 years of experience writing about and analyzing the wireless telecom industry. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2021, she served as principal analyst with GlobalData Technologies and worked as a journalist for wireless publications.



Lynnette’s recent areas of concentration include forecasting mobile carrier, mobile virtual network operator and tower growth, analyzing US wireless industry and tower trends, and monitoring the progress of 5G and spectrum utilization. She is frequently quoted in tech trade press and news sites such as USA Today and Cnet.



Lynnette holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University.