Associate Director, Quantitative Modelling

Luka Vidovic is an Associate Director of Quantitative Modeling, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Analytical Development Group and is based in London. Luka focuses on quantitative credit risk analytics and engages in research & development of novel risk management and forecasting solutions, including ESG and climate change risk.

Luka manages the development of statistical models to assess credit risk of corporates, financial institutions, and SMEs. Luka also participates in market outreach activities and engages in helping clients measure & manage their credit risk. Luka regularly presents at various credit risk events and publishes thought leadership commentary, covering credit risk analysis & trends, machine learning, climate risk and related risk management topics.

Luka holds a PhD in Physics and MSc in Finance from the University of Ljubljana, and is a Certified FRM.