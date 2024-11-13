Research Analyst

Lindgren Carroll is a Research Analyst on the Power Forecast team within the Energy Research group. He is a primary contributor on the 20 year forecast of electricity prices and power plant financials.

Mr. Carroll previously covered natural gas markets on the SNL Energy Industry Content team, and spent four years analyzing gas and power markets at the Energy Information Administration in Washington, D.C. before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence. He holds a B.A. in Economics from West Virginia University, with a focus in Energy Policy and Transitional Economies. Lindgren spends most of his time outside of work exploring the Rocky Mountains with his wife.