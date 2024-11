Liam Rogers

Research Analyst

As a Research Analyst in both the Cloud Native and Applied Infrastructure & DevOps Channels at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Liam covers observability and monitoring, including topics such as APM, AIOps, infrastructure monitoring, log analytics, distributed tracing and event analytics, as well as the impact DevOps and cloud-native technologies are having on these sectors. Previously at 451, Liam has covered cloud-native storage and data management.



Liam has an MA in technical writing and rhetoric from George Mason University, where he received an award for Outstanding Graduate Student in Writing and Rhetoric and was a founding member of the university's chapter of the Society for Technical Communication. He holds a BA in English with a minor in Business Administration from Shenandoah University.