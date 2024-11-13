Risk Analyst in the Analytic Development Group

Lei is a Risk Analyst in the Analytic Development Group (ADG), and is based in Singapore. The ADG carries out analytical development, maintenance and ongoing validation of all credit risk models across S&P Global Market Intelligence Credit Analytics, which are used by financial institutions and corporate companies to measure and manage credit risk.

Lei joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2017. Lei holds a BSc from Tsinghua University (China) and a MSc in Financial Engineering from Nanyang Technological University (Singapore).