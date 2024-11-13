Research Analyst

Kym Nator is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She covers the broader consumer shift to streaming options such as subscription video on demand, free, ad-supported video, and virtual multichannel services.



Kym contributes research insights, market share analysis and industry projections on virtual multichannel in the US as well as streaming markets within Asia-Pacific, particularly in Australia, New Zealand and emerging countries in Southeast Asia. She also oversees the maintenance of a proprietary database that tracks data on available streaming services in major markets worldwide.



She joined Kagan in May 2014 and arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through acquisition. Her past areas of research focus include US TV networks and print advertising sectors.



Kym received a bachelor’s degree in management, as well as majored in communications technology, from Ateneo de Manila University. She also earned an MBA with specialization in international business from De La Salle University.